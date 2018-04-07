ELECTION 2018

Killeen City Council at-large candidate Tolly James Jr. held a town hall forum Saturday covering his platform on city finances, public safety and more.

James, in front of a group of around 10 at the Killeen Community Center, called himself “not really shiny and glitzy” and promised results as a council member.

“I’m a man of integrity and I’m going to tell the truth,” he said. “I like results, and I’m practical.”

James, 49, an HVAC contractor and veteran, is one of a handful of candidates who have held town halls in the lead up to the May 5 council and mayoral elections.

The other candidates in the at-large council race are:

Incumbent Gregory Johnson, 35, a businessman

Incumbent Juan Rivera, 67, a businessman

Patsy Bracey, 72, a registered nurse

Mellisa Brown, 36, a caretaker and student

Bruce Bynum, 50, a family consultant and substitute teacher

Den’Mica Eugene, 42, a salon manager

Leo Gukeisen, 52, a security company manager

Hugh “Butch” Menking, 57, a financial adviser and former Killeen school board member

Brockley Moore, 50, a former councilman

Placidio J. Rivera, 53, a retired business owner

Kenny Wells, 65, a business owner and a former councilman

Early voting begins April 23 and ends May 2.

For more information, visit www.kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.

kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

