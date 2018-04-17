Three candidates for the May 5 Killeen City Council at-large election are holding forums this week to meet residents and offer their takes on pressing issues in the city.
On Thursday, candidate Placidio J. Rivera, a retired businessman, will hold a town hall from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, Room 1, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Rivera said the forum will focus on public safety, the municipal budget, the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, economic development, charter amendments, downtown development, crime, Killeen City Council ethics and quality of life.
Representatives from the city’s public safety departments and other candidates will be on hand, Rivera said.
On Friday, candidate Mellisa Brown, a caretaker and student, will hold a forum at 6 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
According to a Facebook page, Brown will focus on the city’s chamber and economic development corporation, strategic growth for Killeen and the City Charter amendments and Killeen school district bond election.
On Saturday, candidate Leo Gukeisen, a security company manager, will hold a meet-and-greet event from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center.
Gukeisen said the event will focus on public safety, infrastructure, Bell County Municipal Utility District No. 2, city budget issues and downtown Killeen. Gukeisen said residents will have a chance to ask questions during the event.
Early voting in the May 5 local elections begins April 23 and ends May 1.
For more information. visit www.kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.