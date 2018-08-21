In a move to leave wiggle room in its budget planning, the Killeen City Council on Tuesday set a preliminary property tax rate of 75.75 cents per $100 — a nearly 0.8-cent increase from the current rate.
The council voted 6-1 to set the preliminary rate for fiscal 2019, which acts as a high-water mark for the council, before two public hearings on the tax rate and a formal ratification vote in late September.
The 0.7575 rate would bring in roughly $420,000 in additional revenue above current budget projections, the city said.
For the owner of a $150,000 home, with no exemptions applied, it would represent a $11.55 tax bill increase from fiscal 2018.
According to state law, governing bodies cannot formally adopt tax rates that exceed their preliminary rates but can adopt a lower rate after public hearings. That means the council could decide to stick with its current tax rate of 74.98 cents per $100 or adopt the higher rate, which is also the city’s rollback tax rate.
A rollback rate is the maximum rate a governing body can adopt without the option of residents formally petitioning and “rolling back” the levy rate. The rollback is equivalent to an 8 percent annual increase in the city’s tax revenue for maintenance and operations.
The sole dissenting vote on the measure was Councilman Gregory Johnson, who proposed the unusual step of requiring a resident ballot initiative for any proposed tax increase.
“While I understand the financial slump the City of Killeen finds itself in, I oppose pushing anymore of the financial burden on taxpayers through increased fees or taxes,” Johnson said in an email. “I oppose setting the preliminary budget tax rate at 75.75 cents unless approved by Killeen citizens and taxpayers at the ballot box.”
If the council does adopt the rollback rate, it would be the third property tax rate increase since 2008, when the tax rate was set at 69.5 cents per $100.
For the average Killeen property owner, the possible increase would come at a time in which the Killeen Independent School District has proposed a 15-cent increase on its tax rate to pay for two bonds totaling $426 million passed by resident vote in May. The board of Central Texas College, which taxes Killeen residents, has also proposed an almost 1 cent increase on its own tax rate of 13.99 cents per $100.
The second public hearing on the college’s proposed tax hike was held Tuesday.
There will be two public hearings on the tax rate for Sept. 4 and 11 and a formal ratification vote set Sept. 18.
Also Tuesday, the ouncil received departmental budget briefings for the city’s aviation and enterprise funds.
Following an “all-funds” overview Aug. 7 and a general fund breakdown Aug. 14, the council received briefings on the flagging Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport account and all of its enterprise funds, including water-sewer and solid waste.
The city has proposed using reserves to cover a planned $184,585 shortfall in the aviation fund — which includes the regional airport and Skylark Field.
The major financial drain is the regional airport, which has a nearly 10-year downward ridership trend and saw Delta Airlines — one of three carriers — depart in January.
In addition, the council has previously considered slicing away free exempt parking for certain veterans. If the exemptions are cut, it would add about $300,000 per year to the facility’s budget.
The council did not provide direction on the exemptions Tuesday.
