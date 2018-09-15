The Killeen City Council is expected to adopt both the city’s proposed tax rate and 2019 budget at a special meeting Tuesday.
The city’s proposed budget is balanced for the second straight year with no significant cuts to city personnel or public services. However, the spending plan includes little increased funding for city-owned building repairs or a growing deficit in deferred street maintenance needs.
The council’s preliminary property tax rate is 75.75 cents per $100 of taxable value assessed — a nearly 0.8-cent increase from the current rate.
The 0.7575 rate would bring in roughly $420,000 in additional revenue above current budget projections, the city said.
For the owner of a $150,000 home, with no exemptions applied, it would represent a $11.55 tax bill increase from fiscal 2018.
In other business Tuesday, the council will discuss and receive legal advice from the city attorney regarding the city's legal rights and obligations regarding Bell County Municipal Utility District.
Council will also consider a memorandum/resolution accepting the Texas Department of Transportation’s Routine Airport Maintenance Program (RAMP) grants for Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and Skylark Field.
The council’s special meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Utility Collections Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
