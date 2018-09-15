1. Yes. The $338,000 the city gives the chamber can be better used elsewhere.

2. Yes. A city the size of Killeen should have an independently funded chamber.

3. No. The chamber does valuable work for the city and should get city funding.

4. No. If the current funding plan doesn’t work, fix it, but don’t sever connections.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether pulling the plug on funding is a good idea.

Vote

View Results