The Killeen City Council is expected to make several municipal appointments at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Council members will vote on who among them will serve as mayor pro tem.
The mayor pro tem acts as the mayor during the absence or disability of the mayor, and, if a vacancy shall occur, becomes the mayor until the next regular general election, according to an online agenda.
Historically, the City Council has elected the mayor pro tem after each general election.
Council members will also vote on the appointment of three new city officials.
Joe Brown, most recently the former director of parks and recreation/deputy city manager of Copperas Cove, will be considered for executive director of recreation services.
Wilfred Resto will be considered for executive director of information technology. Danielle Singh will be considered for executive director of public works.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 101 N. College St.
