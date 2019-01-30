Killeen council finalizes water board decision, sets election

The Killeen City Council Tuesday finalized its previous decision to support the regional water district’s expanding its boundaries, but maintain its elections for board members — although it seems the district still plans to take the motion to the state Legislature.
Five council members were present Tuesday, with council members Shirley Fleming and Juan Rivera absent from the meeting.
The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board recommended at its Dec. 18 meeting that its boundaries be expanded to include all municipalities served by the district, while at the same time, recommending a move from elections of officials to a system of appointments.
In order to amend the bylaws governing the selection of officials, the district would need an act of the state Legislature. The district then lobbied with its other city customers for resolutions of support, which each city gave, with the exception of Killeen.
On Jan. 22, the majority of the Killeen City Council voted to support the expansion of the WCID-1 boundary, but did not support the appointment of board members rather than election of board members.
The following day, the WCID No. 1 board of directors voted to remove the appointment of board members from its proposal to the state Legislature and only include the expansion of its boundary to include all of its wholesale water customers.
“I am hopeful with this motion that we can move forward with a single voice and get back to the business of treating water,” WCID director Mitch Jacobs said Jan. 23.
Expansion of the boundaries requires only a petition filed with the district, and does not require action by the state Legislature, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“Texas Water Code Section 51.714 allows a WCID to add territory to the district if a petition requesting annexation is filed with the district by the landowner,” said TCEQ Media Relations Manager Andrea Morrow. “In addition, Texas Water Code Section 49.302 allows the majority in value of the owners of land to petition a district to request annexation. Annexation under either of these petitions is at the discretion of the district’s board. No approval from the TCEQ or the Legislature is required.”
However, during Tuesday’s meeting, WCID No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett indicated with a nod to presenter David Olson, Killeen’s public works director, that the board has continued plans to approach the Legislature.
In other action Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance calling for a May 4 election. The Texas Election Code requires the ordering of an election no later than the 78 days before the election date.
However, due to a previous council discussion, the ordinance proposed Tuesday would have reduced the number of polling locations from the current 13 locations to eight due to staffing concerns.
“That’s going to be a concern for citizens,” Councilman Gregory Johnson said. “My constituents are not going to support reducing the polling locations.”
The council amended the proposal, and the May 4 election will take place with 13 polling locations within Killeen.
In other action, the council also voted unanimously to approve a 2 percent pay increase for the city auditor, Matthew Grady, who has served as city auditor since January 2017.
Last week, the council met with Grady for his annual performance evaluation, upon which the pay increase was recommended.
In the one contested vote among the members present, the council voted to approve amending the annual budget in order to increase revenue and expenditure accounts to establish the Street Maintenance Special Revue Fund budget.
On Dec. 11, the City Council approved an ordinance establishing a Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund and providing for the collection of street maintenance fees.
While the ordinance became effective immediately, the implementation phase will take approximately six months to properly integrate the new fee into the billing system. The collection of this fee will start in the July 2019 billing cycle.
Ordinance No. 18-045, Section 25-226, created a separate fund within the city’s fund structure known as the Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund, for the purpose of maintenance of the transportation system. This budget amendment transfers the funds for Street Operations from the General Fund to the Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund.
Johnson, who has spoken against the street maintenance fund, voted against it, as did Councilman Steve Harris, who voiced concern about certain businesses and organizations, such as churches, being charged more than others in street fees.
The motion to approve the ordinance passed with a 3 to 2 vote.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Mayor Jose Segarra announced that the new council dais, which has been undergoing renovations, is now complete.
Next week’s council meeting will be held in the renovated City Hall location.
