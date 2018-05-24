With nearly two years until the 2020 Census, the Killeen City Council is already in the beginning stages of the national demographic survey.
Census partnership specialist Rebecca Briscoe briefed the council Tuesday on the formation of local complete count committees — public-private partnerships intended to drum up interest and participation in the Census.
“We know there are some concerns, so we wanted to start early,” Briscoe said.
The Census is the federal government’s tool to determine congressional apportionment and the divvying up of federal dollars for programs like Medicare and Headstart.
According to Census figures, the state of Texas gained an additional four congressional representatives in the 2010 Census with a possibility for additional positions following the 2020 survey.
Briscoe said Texas receives more than $43 billion dollars in federal dollars per year based on Census data, with a per capita allocation of $1,578.
In recent months, observers have expressed concern over the dicennial population count due to a lack of federal funding and the inclusion of a controversial citizenship question on the survey.
On April 3, a coalition of 17 states and six major cities announced a joint lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Commerce to remove the citizenship question from the Census, arguing the question could cause a significant undercount in states such as Texas with a high proportion of non-citizen residents.
Texas was not one of the states party to the lawsuit.
On Tuesday, Briscoe said outlined the city of Killeen’s creation of a count committee, saying the city was recommended to start forming the committee over the summer. The committee would be led by Mayor Jose Segarra and include a wide range of members from the local community.
Following the committee’s formation, the council will likely pass an ordinance officially enumerating the committee and its stated purpose. That vote could take place in late 2018 or early 2019.
Census day is April 1, 2020.
