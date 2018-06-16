In a rare move, the Killeen City Council and Killeen school board will meet Thursday in a joint session aimed at tackling shared issues on growth and finances between the two bodies.
The joint session has been a long time coming for the council, which has been lobbying for a face-to-face after the district announced a $426 million bond for new construction and renovations early this year.
On May 2, the council pieced together its desired topics for the joint meeting, including:
More cooperation with the school district around the effect Killeen schools have on surrounding city infrastructure and neighborhoods.
More street lighting around schools, particularly during the winter when children often walk to local campuses in the dark.
An update from a joint task force between the city of Killeen, Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas on early childhood development.
Discussion on a joint partnership for summer youth programs.
Discussion on cooperation to prevent sex trafficking.
Discussion on establishing a quarterly meeting between the council and school district board.
All of those topics made it onto the meeting agenda, as well as discussion on property tax exemptions and budgeting, and reviewing the Killeen Police Department and Killeen ISD Police Department’s memorandum of understanding.
The meeting could serve as a first look at the city’s response to the district’s bond issue, which was passed by voters May 5. As part of that bond, the district plans to build a number of new facilities, including a sixth district high school on Chaparral Road that could have a significant effect on surrounding infrastructure.
The city floated a $30 million bond issue of its own to expand and renovate roads in south Killeen to accommodate the district’s growth, but the council decided to delay action until after the May 5 election.
At its May 2 meeting, the council also highlighted resident complaints around Roy J. Smith Middle School on Bunny Trail and Reeces Creek Elementary School on West Stan Schlueter Loop, where parents picking up and dropping off their children often cause traffic jams and safety concerns in nearby neighborhoods.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at the KISD Administration Building Board Room, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
