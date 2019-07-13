The Killeen City Council at Tuesday’s workshop is scheduled to discuss what is in the cards for the city’s homeless shelter and the search for a new city manager.
The Sprott Street shelter in downtown Killeen has been closed since May 18 due to funding issues.
A tent city, with about 20 homeless men and women, formed on the property in the days and weeks following the closure.
The Friends in Crisis homeless shelter staff is intending on opening its doors on or before Aug. 9, projecting the steady donations received by locals and possible federal funding.
Last month, the City Council was approached by representatives from the Friends In Crisis homeless shelter in efforts to financially support the facility.
The shelter is operated under nonprofit Families in Crisis.
Larry Moehnke, Families In Crisis board vice president, said the organization is requesting from the city $10,000 per month, or $120,000 per year, to assist with operating costs.
Moehnke also asked for council to provide $60,000 upfront to help “with the gap of funding” expected to be received around October 2019.
“We didn’t want it to happen but it did … with the $60,000; that would be significant to help,” he said at the June 4 meeting.
Assistant City Manager David Ellison said at the same meeting it was too early to make a call but, “we do have an annual budget process and certain community partners … do come before the City Council with their request.”
A unanimous vote was made by the council to direct City Manager Ron Olson to determine if funding will be provided and how much.
In other matters, the council will discuss the search process for a new city manager to replace Olson, who announced June 19 he plans to retire Oct. 1. He is retiring from his city management career.
On June 25, the council, in a 6-0 consensus vote, agreed to follow the same process used to hire Olson, which includes hiring Strategic Government Resources, based in Keller, near Fort Worth.
It was also the same firm the city used to hire Assistant City Manager David Ellison.
The company specializes in executive recruiting of jobs such as police chief, city manager, finance director and planning director.
There will also be resident input, Mayor Jose Segarra added.
“This will lay the groundwork for the next city manager and allow them time to create their own plans for the future,” he said in his resignation letter.
Olson was hired as city manager in February 2017. He has served as manager for various cities for more than 40 years.
In 2017, the council voted 6-1 to approve Olson — formerly the Corpus Christi city manager — and his contract. Councilman Gregory Johnson voted in dissent, saying he was opposed to Olson’s $225,000 annual salary.
Before accepting the position in Killeen, Olson previously served as city manager of Corpus Christi; Middletown, Ohio; Belding, Mich.; West Jordan, Utah; and as deputy city manager of Arlington.
The Killeen city manager’s position opened up in 2016 when former City Manager Glenn Morrison retired unexpectedly in April of that year as questions mounted about the city’s finances.
The meeting is 5 p.m. Tuesday at 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.