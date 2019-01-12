The Killeen City Council will meet for a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
Items on the meeting agenda include:
Consider a memorandum/resolution authorizing the procurement of fleet replacement vehicles and equipment.
Consider a memorandum/resolution approving an airport concession agreement for Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Consider a memorandum/resolution approving Addendum No. 1 to the David Gosnell dba Diamond Star Aviation hangar lease at Skylark Field.
Consider a memorandum/resolution approving a professional services agreement with Garver, LLC, for design of the rehabilitation of Taxiway B and all associated improvements on Robert Gray Army Airfield.
Consider a memorandum/resolution to upgrade the Laserfiche electronic content management software.
Consider a memorandum/resolution approving the appointment of an assistant city manager.
Consider a memorandum/resolution approving the adoption of an Economic Development Policy.
Consider a memorandum/resolution amending the City of Killeen Governing Standards and Expectations directing the City Manager to develop an invocation procedure.
Hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance amending the FY 2019 Annual Budget and Plan of Municipal Services of the City of Killeen to authorize the carry forward of FY 2018 expenditure budgets to the FY 2019 budget.
Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.