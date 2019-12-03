Impact fee

Impact fees is a one-time charge billed to developers and builders that would take some of the burden off taxpayers for funding new roadways along with water and sewer pipes.

The Killeen City Council is moving toward initiating fees for developers and builders that would shift some infrastructure construction costs from taxpayers.

On Tuesday with a 4-3 consensus, the council voted to move forward with the impact fees draft as written.

