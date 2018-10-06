The Killeen City Council has rescheduled its regular meeting Tuesday as two city officials and four council members head to the annual Association of the U.S. Army Expo in Washington, D.C.
The AUSA is a nationwide advocacy group for the Army and has chapters all over the country, including the biggest chapter located in the Fort Hood area.
On Monday, during an AUSA president’s reception in the evening, the expo will honor Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey.
Acting as the Killeen delegation will be Mayor Jose Segarra, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick, and council members Shirley Fleming, Gregory Johnson and Debbie Nash-King.
Killeen City Manager Ron Olson and Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine will also be in attendance.
Shine said Friday she would be attending the meeting as part of the “legislative affairs” portion of her position, which was budgeted at 20 percent of her salary in the city’s 2019 spending plan.
In 2017, the trip cost taxpayers about $4,270 for registration, airfare and per diem expenses for four council members to attend.
In lieu of a meeting Tuesday, the council will reschedule the meeting to Oct. 11, followed by a regularly scheduled workshop. In addition, the council will hold a meeting on the fifth Tuesday of October — Oct. 30.
The council usually does not meet on the fifth Tuesday of a given month per its protocol.
