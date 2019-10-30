Budget

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recently received $3.3 million in federal funds. 

 Monique Brand | Herald

The Killeen City Council approved on Tuesday a change that would add about $4.2 million to the FY20 budget, mostly in money from grants.

The unanimous vote corresponds to four projects previously approved by the council. Three of the four are related to aviation, and the fourth is for the Killeen Police Department.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

