The Killeen City Council received a preliminary update on the fiscal year 2019 municipal budget during a special workshop Tuesday following the council’s regular voting meeting.
Killeen City Manager Ron Olson presented a “status update” on the budget, which is currently under construction. In his Powerpoint deck, Olson highlighted the city’s expected revenues and expenditures in fiscal year 2019 and long-term trends that he is hoping to tackle in the coming year.
The most crucial figure from the preliminary update was an estimated $800,000 dip in operational fund revenues, which Olson attributed to the city phasing out federal grants for public safety personnel expenditures.
Despite the dip in revenue, Olson said he was confident the city would bring a balanced budget before the council in August.
“It’s not a challenge we can’t deal with and can’t overcome,” Olson said. “We are absolutely going to balance the budget and do it in a responsible way.”
Councilman Juan Rivera said he was concerned the act of balancing the budget with revenues decreasing would necessitate personnel cuts — particularly from public safety.
“If we don’t do nothing right now, we’re not going to have the services we need to provide,” Rivera said. “I don’t want to see a balanced budget just because we want it balanced, but we are cutting services.”
The current fiscal year budget included a number of cuts to community activities and the Killeen Police Department, where 25 vacant positions were sliced away.
According to city forecasts, the city’s general fund will operate at a scheduled shortfall every year into the future due to restricted property tax revenue and an exponential increase in cost of service as the city’s population grows.
Assuming the council does nothing, the general fund’s shortfall could reach as high as $50 million by 2037 — although the city would reach insolvency long before that point, Olson said.
Also on Tuesday, the council swore in Hugh “Butch” Menking to one of three at-large council seats following the May 5 election.
Menking, a former Killeen school district board member, received the second-most votes during the election with 1,404, or 14.1 percent of the electorate.
On May 15, the council swore in Mayor Jose Segarra, who won his second term in office in a landslide, and Councilmen Gregory Johnson and Juan Rivera, who finished with 1,868 votes and 1,201 votes, respectively.
Menking missed the May 15 meeting due to a pre-planned vacation.
