The table is set for a mixed-use “gateway project” at Rosewood Drive in Killeen after the Killeen City Council voted to approve a land use adjustment for the 103-acre parcel Tuesday.
The council voted 5-2 to approve the land’s designation as Planned Development after some council members expressed concern over the uncertainty of the project’s outcome. Council members Shirley Fleming and Steve Harris voted against the adjustment.
The 103-acre swath of undeveloped land covers the east and west frontage of Rosewood Drive directly south of Interstate 14.
City planner Tony McIlwain said the land’s developers — KNC Associates — envisioned the parcel as an “upper-scale development,” with commercial and residential use.
Engineer Pedro Quintero, who represented the developers Tuesday, said there was high potential for the land, which is currently vacant.
“You’ve got a cohesive group with a common vision,” Quintero said. “The property has been vacant for many years, but we are comfortable moving forward.”
Councilman Juan Rivera said he was excited by the possibilities for the land, which he said had been a long time coming.
“We’ve been waiting for this development for 28 years,” Rivera said. “I’m looking forward to see this be a great project.”
According to McIlwain, phase two of the project will be the developer bringing a zoning request for Planned Unit Development back to the Planning and Zoning Commission and council for a later vote.
The zoning request would further address the basic layout of the development, including the placement of single- or multi-family housing and commercial properties, and the traffic impact analysis on Rosewood Drive.
If zoning is approved, the developer would then submit plats for the development that do not require council approval.
Fleming said she was excited by the possibility of an attractive development at Killeen’s eastern border but hesitant that the council would not have enough oversight of how it looked.
“Everyone wants this development, but we want something upscale,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.