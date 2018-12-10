A meeting Monday between two Killeen city council members and city staff could lead to changes in a proposed $1.6 million street maintenance fee ordinance that faces a formal vote Tuesday.
During a District 1 advisory meeting Monday, Councilwoman Shirley Fleming told residents the city would be offering amendments to the ordinance during council deliberation to include tightened restrictions on how funds would be spent, a mandate for a staff audit of the program every six months and a public information campaign to show residents which roads are being repaired.
Tuesday's meeting could mark the conclusion of a yearslong debate over a street fee as the city’s road maintenance backlog increased due to chronic underfunding from the city’s general fund.
The proposed fee, which would be assessed on resident and business water bills, would charge ratepayers for the estimated impact their home or business has on the city’s streets. For instance, a single-family home would be assessed $1.70 per month, while large supermarkets could be charged upwards of $167 per month.
Fleming, who was one of four council members to reach a consensus Nov. 13 to draft the ordinance, said she met Monday with City Manager Ron Olson, Director of Public Works David Olson, city attorney Kathy Davis, city auditor Matthew Grady and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick to address her concerns with the ordinance, which she said was not restricted enough to assuage resident fears the city would mismanage the fee.
Kilpatrick and council members Juan Rivera and Hugh “Butch” Menking also voted in favor of the fee. Council members Steve Harris and Debbie Nash-King voted against, and Councilman Gregory Johnson was absent during the consensus vote.
Following the vote, Johnson was active on social media calling for residents to oppose the fee and held a town hall meeting Nov. 20 to address resident concerns. Kilpatrick represented the “pro-fee” bloc at that town hall.
Fleming said she and the city reached an agreement Monday to address her concerns during the council’s deliberation on the issue Tuesday, saying the ordinance would reflect language restricting the fee’s use.
“It’s spelled out specifically — nothing but maintenance,” she said.
Of central concern for Fleming was language in the draft ordinance that allowed the fee to be used for maintenance on roadways and other road appurtenances including bridges and rights-of-way. Although Fleming indicated the fee would be amended to address only roadways, David Olson said the fee was still intended to be applied to more than just roads.
“The transportation system as referred to in the proposed ordinance consists of the structures, streets, rights-of-way, bridges, alleys and other facilities within the city limits dedicated to the use of vehicular traffic,” David Olson said in an email. “The proposed ordinance provides for the maintenance of these items as they are all integral parts of the streets system; however, it does not allow for the expansion or construction of new streets, bridges, etc. as they are capital items to be dealt with in the capital budget.”
As of Monday evening, the city had not amended its draft of the ordinance on the online council agenda, and it’s unclear whether the ordinance could be amended without a council consensus.
During Fleming’s meeting Monday, Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said the city had not yet drafted an updated “priority list” of road repairs, which would indicate which roads would be addressed first if the fee is passed.
“If this passes, I’m sure that will be the next step to draft a priority list for those roads,” she said.
Fleming said she wanted running updates on the fee’s implementation including a running balance on how funds are spent and which projects have been undertaken.
The council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
