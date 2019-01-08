1. Yes. Cities may not get 100 percent back, but lawmakers will improve the law.

2. Yes. Local representatives will succeed in showing how unfair the current law is.

3. No. Not many legislators have a dog in this fight. It will be tough to get support.

4. No. There’s only so much money to divide up in the state coffers. It won’t happen.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether area lawmakers can make the case successfully.

Vote

View Results