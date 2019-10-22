Killeen airport

The Killeen City Council heard of four projects, three which involve the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, that would benefit from a budget amendment that will go up for a vote next Tuesday.

 Monique Brand | Herald

The Killeen City Council is considering a change that would add about $4.2 million to the FY20 budget.

On Tuesday during its workshop meeting, a discussion on a budget amendment was held that corresponds to four projects previously approved by the council. Three of the four are related to aviation, and the fourth is directed to the Killeen Police Department.

