The Killeen City Council brainstormed agenda items Tuesday for a rare joint session between the council and Killeen Independent School District board of trustees at a date and time to be decided.
Among the council concerns at its Tuesday workshop was discussing more cooperation with the school district around the effect Killeen schools have on surrounding city infrastructure and neighborhoods.
Council members highlighted resident complaints around Roy J. Smith Middle School on Bunny Trail and Reeces Creek Elementary School on West Stan Schlueter Loop, where parents picking up and dropping off their children often cause traffic jams and safety concerns in nearby neighborhoods.
Councilman Steve Harris also highlighted the need for greater street lighting around schools, particularly during the winter when children often walk to local campuses in the dark.
Among the other proposed agenda items:
An update from a joint task force between the city of Killeen, Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas on early childhood development.
Discussion on a joint partnership for summer youth programs.
Discussion on cooperation to prevent sex trafficking.
Discussion on establishing a quarterly meeting between the council and school district board.
Mayor Jose Segarra said a date for the joint meeting has not been established, but would likely be on a Wednesday at a time to be determined.
In other business, the council discussed rezoning Regal Killeen Stadium 14 on Central Texas Expressway to allow for alcohol sales within the theater.
City planner Tony McIlwain said the theater requested the rezoning to be competitive with other theaters in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.
“That’s a smart business move because the demand is there,” Councilman Jonathan Okray said.
(1) comment
Colluding or conspiring? Hide your wallets.
