The Killeen City Council will meet Tuesday for its regular meeting, where it will vote on several items heard at last week’s workshop.
On the agenda is the approval of a pay increase for the city auditor, Matthew Grady.
Grady has served as auditor since Jan. 17, 2017.
On Jan. 22, the council met in closed session with Grady for his annual performance evaluation, and based on the majority consensus, approved a 2 percent step salary increase for the city auditor.
The council will also conduct a final vote concerning the regional water district’s proposal to end elections to its board of directors.
The board of directors of the district — Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — decided in December to pursue an amendment to its bylaws that would end elections for its board members, moving instead to a system of appointments.
The WCID-1 two-part proposal came with a non-controversial component, which would expand the district’s voting boundaries to all of its wholesale water customers, including the rest of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
The council agreed last week that the boundaries need to be expanded to allow for the growing population of Killeen. The district hasn’t updated its boundaries since 1984, leaving only a small portion of Killeen eligible to vote.
However, members of the council did not like the idea of taking away their constituents’ ability to vote.
The council gave a motion of direction that the city approve the boundary expansion, but not the removal of elections, and will conduct the official vote Tuesday.
Also on the agenda is the approval of a bid to Four Seasons Equipment, LLC for purchase of a replacement crane for use at the Transfer Station.
Many repairs have been made to one of the two cranes used at the Transfer Station by utilizing parts from an older model that was previously replaced. However, there are no longer any salvageable parts available and the crane is a vital piece of equipment for Transfer Station operations. Due to the age of the crane and lack of repair parts, a replacement crane is needed as soon as possible, according to the city.
The council will also vote to authorize the award of a Professional Services Agreement (PSA) with CP&Y to design the Septic Tank Elimination Program (STEP), Phase XI project, which would connect properties served by on-site septic systems to the city sanitary sewer collection system.
Also on the agenda is a vote to authorize an agreement with consultant firm Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc. to develop land use assumptions and water, wastewater, and roadway impact fees.
The council will also vote to approve the application of Express Cab to be considered a ground transportation authority.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Utilities Collection Conference Room, 210 W. Avenue C.
