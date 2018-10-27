The Killeen City Council Tuesday will consider authorizing the award of a professional services agreement with Walker Partners, LLC, for the Chaparral Road Wastewater Improvements Project.
The 2012 Water and Wastewater Master Plan includes two projects that will bring sewer service to the area around the intersection of Chaparral Road and Trimmier Road, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting.
One project includes the extension of an existing 10-inch force main along Chaparral Road that will allow wastewater flows from this area to be diverted from Lift Station No. 24 to the South Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The other project includes a new 10-inch wastewater gravity main that will follow the creek near Trimmier Road and will outfall into Lift Station No. 24. It will provide service to existing and new customers along Trimmier Road.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
A public hearing will be held on an ordinance submitted by Quintero Engineering on behalf of JMJ Acquisitions to rezone Lot 5, Block 1, Rosewood Commercial from a local business district to a planned unit development (PUD) with “R-3A” (Multifamily Apartment Residential District) for an apartment complex. The property is locally known as 3701 Rosewood Drive.
A public hearing will also be held on a rezoning request from WB Development for 47 new duplexes and 167 new single-family homes on the eastern frontage of Roy Reynolds Drive across from the Killeen Business Park.
The request would change change an undeveloped 45-acre parcel primarily designated for a mobile home park to a planned unit development with multiple residential uses.
The council’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
