The Killeen City Council Tuesday will consider creating a Capital Improvement Advisory Committee and appointing certain members to the committee, according to a workshop agenda.
In August 2017, the City of Killeen per council direction began advertising for members of the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee (CIAC). This committee is required by Texas Local Government Code for all municipalities that desire to impose an impact fee, according to the agenda.
By statute, the committee must have a minimum of five members. Forty percent of the members must be members of the real estate, development, or building industry, and at least one member must reside in an extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The purpose of this committee will be to review and recommend land use assumptions, capital projects, and other items pertaining to the adoption and maintenance of impact fees for water, waste water and roadways.
The City Council is required to create the committee, appoint members to the committee, and adopt rules and procedures for the committee.
In other business, the Killeen council will consider authorizing the purchase of fitness equipment for the Lions Club Park Senior Center. A proposed equipment purchase from Marathon Fitness is valued at $56,517.
The workshop will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Utility Collections Conference Room, 210 W. Ave. C.
