The Killeen City Council will have a council workshop meeting on Tuesday to discuss the city’s airport, capital improvement plan projects, and a public hearing on how to spend more than $980,000 in grant money from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investments Partnerships (HOME) Program.
The city manager will give an update on the status of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Air Service Development. A presentation will be given regarding airport parking exemptions, starting with a discussion of the airport’s revenues and expenditures. The city plans to argue against airport parking exemptions because the impact on revenue. The council will discuss alternatives to airport parking exemptions.
Council members will be updated on the possibility of helping the Killeen Police Department expand its federal partnerships to include the U.S. Marshal’s Service, in addition to the agreements the department already has with the FBI and DEA.
Community members will have a chance to express their priorities in community and housing needs during a public hearing on the CDBG and HOME grants.
A second public hearing on the grants will be held July 10.
City Council workshops are held at the city’s utility collections building at 210 W. Avenue C. Tuesday's workshop starts at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.