The Killeen City Council will discuss a group of mid-year budget amendments at its regular workshop session Tuesday.
Early June marks the council’s common “clean-up” budget amendment ordinance to catch up with changes in revenues and expenditures in a given fiscal year’s spending plan.
Due to City Charter stipulations, the council is responsible for approving interfund and interdepartmental transfers of unallocated funds. The city manager has final authority over intradepartmental transfers.
In May, Killeen voters turned down a charter amendment that would have taken voting authority over interdepartmental transfers out of the council’s hands and given final approval of those transfers to the city manager or a signed designee.
According to a PowerPoint slide deck, the council will consider amending the budget to accommodate an increase of $285,000 in operational expenditures that will be covered by increased revenue in the general fund.
The single largest expenditure increase in the general fund is $659,437 for “non-departmental personnel,” according to the presentation.
On Friday, Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said those expenditures were tied to “separation pay” for city employees, or accrued retirement or separation benefits. Shine said separation was paid through a non-departmental account so it didn’t impact specific departmental budgets.
To offset that cost, the city projected an increase of $755,109 in revenue tied to police personnel “salary lag.” Salary lag is accrued when vacant positions in a department are not paid throughout a fiscal year.
Shine said the police department currently has 24 vacant commissioned officer positions and 27 vacant civilian posts.
In other business Tuesday, the council will discuss accepting a $150,000 grant from the Petco Foundation for spaying and neutering services at the Killeen Animal Services Department.
The grant, which is paid out over two fiscal years, would pay for services with the following allocation:
$45,000 — veterinarian care and services vouchers
$40,000 — medicine and medical supplies
$10,000 — kennels, cages, safety equipment
$10,000 — food, litter, kennel supplies
$25,000 — commercial washing machines
$20,000 — training
There is no local matching requirement for the grant, according to a council memo.
The council workshop will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
Prior to the workshop, the council will meet at 4 p.m. for a special meeting at the Utilities Collection Building. The only item on the agenda is discussion of a council protocol policy that was unfinished at the council’s May 22 workshop session.
