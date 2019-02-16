Killeen council members and city staff will discuss potentially requiring contractors to provide extended warranties on city projects.
On Feb. 5, the City Council made a motion to further discuss extending the warranty period for infrastructure. Warranties on city projects, according to the workshop agenda packet online, ensure that workmanship and materials meet plans and specifications.
Killeen currently requires contractors to provide warranties of one year for water, sewer and roadway projects. For drainage projects, warranties of two years are required.
City staff has presumed that the discussion of an extended warranty is to correct perceived or actual problems with infrastructure projects, according to the agenda.
“Staff believes that additional discussion of the problem should take place to clearly understand the problem the City Council is trying to correct,” a presentation to be given by City Manager Ron Olson reads.
Currently, the City of Killeen designs roadways for about a 17-year life cycle. An increased standard could be a 20-year or 30-year life cycle.
In other business, council members will consider authorizing an agreement with the Junior Service League of Killeen for a $75,000 contribution to construct an outdoor Fitness Court at Lions Club Park.
The workshop begins 5 p.m. Tuesday inside City Hall Council Chambers at 101 N. College St.
