The Killeen City Council will meet for a workshop and special meeting on Tuesday and will be tackling funding and budget issues, including The Hop funding.
The Hill Country Transit District is asking the city for more than $455,000 to help make up for a budgetary shortfall, according to meeting materials. The city paid more than $120,000 last year.
The organization gets funding from municipalities, the Federal Transit Administration, the Texas Department of Transportation and additional revenue from contracts.
The Hop has been servicing Killeen since 2000.
The council will discuss accepting a Federal Aviation Administration grant of almost $5 million to fund improvements to the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport’s terminal building and constructing four passenger bridges. The grant will fund 90 percent of the cost of the project. The total cost of the project is estimated to be more than $5.5 million, according to meeting materials
The council also will discuss allocating more than $187,000 in grants to 10 organizations. The Killeen Arts Commission decided at a previous meeting which organizations would be awarded funding from $2,000 to $38,000 to the Vive Les Arts Societie.
The council workshop begins at 3 p.m. and the special meeting is at 5 p.m., both in the Utility Collections Conference Room at 210 West Avenue C, Killeen.
