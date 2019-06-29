During its workshop meeting Tuesday night, the Killeen City Council will discuss setting a public hearing date in reference to impact fees — an added construction permit fee the city is in the process of implementing.
Presentation topics will include an overview and a timeline which states the final draft of its study report is slated to be done by July 2019.
The study will highlight projections with population and employment rates along with how the fees may be “consistent with Killeen’s Future Land Use Plan.”
The impact fees would be added onto commercial or residential building permits and help pay for new infrastructure costs in high-growth areas.
Impact fees provide “for the orderly growth of the community (and) … allows for a balanced funding combination that recognizes the benefits of growth,” as stated by city officials.
According to the city, impact fees could recover more than $40 million for future road, water and sewer projects.
The City Council approved the implementation of the fees in August 2016 as the city looked for new sources of revenue to help pay for new road and water-sewer infrastructure. The fees cannot be used for maintenance of existing infrastructure, according to state law.
In the fall of 2018, council members appointed 15 applicants to a Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, a state-mandated committee tasked with determining the boundaries and rules for the implementation of impact fees.
The proposed service areas, according to the infrastructure master planning, will be citywide for water and sewer projects and three to four areas for roadway projects with a six mile limit.
Also on the agenda, City Manager Ron Olson is expected to give the council an update on the street maintenance fee.
Expected to start on July 1, residents will see a new fee on their utility bill for street maintenance.
The fee — set at a rate of $1.70 per household — is expected to generate $1.6 million each year to be added to the current general fund allocation of about $300,000 for maintenance.
Killeen’s street system is made up of 564 miles of paved and unpaved roads and contains 98 traffic signals, 65 school flashers, hundreds of miles of sidewalk, thousands of signs and many other components.
The fees will apply only to street maintenance and not signs or sidewalks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.