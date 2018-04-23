The Killeen City Council will discuss four outside proposals to outsource the city’s $18 million solid waste enterprise at a special workshop following its regular meeting today.
The discussion is part two of the council’s deliberation on privatizing the enterprise.
On Tuesday, the council received a rough breakdown of city scores on the proposals. Northampton, United Kingdom-based FCC Environmental received the highest score from a city evaluation committee, with proposed rates on 96-gallon residential trash containers that would be 22 cents lower per month for the average resident.
Due to concerns of business competition, the four proposals in full are not available for public review. Killeen City Manager Ron Olson said the winning proposal would be made available in the event the council approves a contract at a later date.
At its regular meeting before the workshop, the council will vote on a $594,000 purchase of a new fire engine that will replace an older truck at Fire Station No. 3 in east Killeen.
On Tuesday, Fire Chief Brian Brank told the council the new engine was part of the department’s most recent “needs assessment” in January that identified a greater need for an engine than two new ambulances that were budgeted for purchase in the fiscal year 2018 spending plan.
The council’s regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
The special workshop will immediately follow the meeting at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
