The Killeen City Council on Tuesday will discuss and vote on who would conduct a street condition assessment.
The public works department is recommending awarding a contract to Transmap Corporation, a Columbus, Ohio-based company.
Danielle Singh, public works executive director, said in a staff report that “Transmap is a highly qualified firm and the agreement allows for the most efficient use of available funding to address this item.”
An estimated one-time cost of the assessment is $184,055.71 and the monies would come out of the city’s streets consulting account.
In the city’s ordinance, a road condition survey should be conducted every three years.
The most recent assessment was approved on April 23, 2013, and finalized in March 2014.
In preparation for conducting the street condition assessment as required, staff, according to Singh, reviewed all competency and qualifications for a firm to conduct a street condition assessment to determine the overall condition of the road network and provide a five-year maintenance strategy.
A vote on the agreement will take place at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
In other matters, the city council will vote on:
a resolution authorizing the procurement of turnout gear for the Fire Department,
a resolution authorizing expenditures in excess of $50,000 for Police Headquarters maintenance and repairs to The Brandt Companies, LLC. for the HVAC system maintenance
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m., 101 N. College St.
Special Workshop
A special city council workshop is to follow the meeting, according to the city’s website.
The agenda item is titled, “receive update and advice from the city attorney regarding a police incident where litigation is expected.”
No other details were provided.
Hilary Shine, the city’s executive director of communications, wrote in an email on Friday, “no additional information will be provided.”
