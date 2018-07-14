The Killeen City Council workshop on Tuesday, July 17, will include presentations on impact fees, fire department purchases, and the coucnil will consider several bids for construction and computer services.
The city manager will give a presentation about impact fees, which the city has discussed since 2010. An impact fee is “a one-time fee paid by new development for specific new or expanded infrastructure necessitated by and attributable to a development,” according to council packet materials. The city began advertising for committee members, but only 9 applications have been received. The city collects impact fees related to roadways, water and wastewater projects.
The Killeen Fire Department has asked to spend almost $200,000 to buy 5 vehicles to replace an aging fleet, according to the city manager. The funds already have been budgeted.
The city is considering awarding a bid of more than $263,000 to a company for pavement marking, and $75,000 to Cisco for computer maintenance services.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Utility Collections conference room at 210 W. Avenue C.
