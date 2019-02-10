On the agenda for Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting is a public hearing concerning the Killeen Independent School District’s request to rezone just over 67 acres on the southern part of town in preparation for the construction of a future high school.
This request has been the topic of several recent council discussions, including the joint meeting with the school board.
For more information on that project, see today’s front page.
During the council’s workshop meeting last week, the council heard a proposal for a resolution of support for applications to the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs for housing tax credit for affordable housing developments.
That department administers a competitive housing tax credit program for various community housing projects. The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs divides the state into regions; Killeen is in Region 8 with Bryan, College Station, Temple, Waco and other smaller cities.
Historically, only one project has been awarded tax credits in Region 8. There are five proposed tax credit development applications in Killeen currently.
The council heard about each, and approved a motion of direction for the city manager and other officials to return to this week’s meeting with more information in order for the council to make its decision.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting will be the proposal to award a contract to Gary W. Purser Construction Ltd. for the construction of the South Water Supply Project, which would develop a way for water to be transported from the water treatment plant that is being built on Stillhouse Hollow Lake and the city of Killeen.
The company has done work with the city before, and submitted the lowest bid for the project. The council requested that City Manager Ron Olson find out more information about available warranties for the project and return his findings to the council as soon as possible.
The council will also vote on whether to approve security upgrades to the surveillance systems at both Robert Gray Army Airfield and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and will be the council’s second gathering in its newly renovated chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
