BLOX: Killeen council to receive preliminary budget
The Killeen City Council will receive the preliminary fiscal 2019 budget during a special meeting today following a normally scheduled workshop.
The council will receive its first accurate look at anticipated revenues and expenditures for the coming fiscal year after the Bell County Appraisal District certified property tax figures July 25. The city did not attach a copy of the preliminary budget to its agenda for the meeting online.
If the proposed budget resembles the current year’s, more cuts to community services and city personnel could be on the way as tight revenue streams continue to strain the city’s coffers.
At a workshop prior to the special meeting, the council will discuss an increased funding request from The Hop regional transit service.
The Hill Country Transit District, which operates The Hop, is asking the city for more than $455,000 to help make up for a budget shortfall, according to meeting materials. The city paid more than $120,000 last year.
The council’s workshop will begin at 3 p.m. at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
The city’s special meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the same location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.