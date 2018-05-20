The Killeen City Council will receive a preliminary update on the fiscal year 2019 municipal budget during a special workshop Tuesday following the council’s regular voting meeting.
Tuesday will mark the first day of public budget deliberations, which will last through the summer until the Sept. 30 deadline for local municipalities to pass their annual spending plans.
This will be Killeen City Manager Ron Olson’s second go-around after bringing a balanced budget to the council after his hiring on with the city in February 2017. Olson was hired after the city experienced a budget crisis in June 2016, with an $8 million projected shortfall presented to the council. After months of cuts, the city balanced the budget in early 2017.
Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said a budget presentation expected to go before council was not available for public review Friday.
The past year’s fiscal year budget included a number of cuts to community activities and the Killeen Police Department, where 25 vacant positions were sliced away.
According to city forecasts, the city’s general fund will operate at a scheduled shortfall every year into the future due to restricted property tax revenue and an exponential increase in cost of service as the citys’ population grows.
Assuming the council does nothing, the general fund’s shortfall could reach as high as $50 million by 2037 — although the city would reach insolvency long before that point, Olson said.
On Tuesday, Olson said he wanted to begin addressing multi-year issues in the FY 2019 budget, including:
City civil service employees — including police and fire — are paid approximately 7.5 percent below market average. Non-civil service employees make a whopping 13.29 percent below market value on average.
The employee retirement fund, established through the Texas Municipal Retirement System, is only 85 percent funded with little future growth projected, and city contributions are expected to skyrocket over the coming decades.
The city’s deferred street maintenance costs — somewhere in the range of $35 million — are only about 17 percent funded in the 2018 budget. A 2013 survey of the city’s road infrastructure recommended the city budget about $1.8 million per year for maintenance expenses, however, the city only budgeted $300,000 in 2018.
Of the city’s 43 buildings, 27 will need roofs over the next 20 years, Olson said. On top of that, the city is legally obligated to replace HVAC units at all of its facilities — a cost of $360,500 this fiscal year alone.
The council workshop will immediately follow the council’s regular voting meeting at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(1) comment
This is the personal opinion of this writer.
Copy: 'Tuesday will mark the first day of public budget deliberations, which will last through the summer until the Sept. 30 deadline for local municipalities to pass their annual spending plans.'
Continuation of copy: 'Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said a budget presentation expected to go before council was not available for public review Friday.' End of copy.
Now is that a duality or what, Tuesday marks the first day of budget deliberations, but Director of communications Hilary Shine said a budget presentation expected to go before council was not available for public review.
And it gets worse the further down the page you read.
It should be noted that it first states that our city manager, Ron Olsen, presented a balanced budget, but then states what deficiencies there is in 'the balanced budget', a $1.8 million dollar budget, according to the balanced budget, but only funded by $300,000 dollars, a slight shortfall there.
A removal of 25 'vacant' positions were responsible for a portion of the city's shortfall. If they were vacant, then where was the shortfall of money due to the fact that 'they were not even filled', so what was the loss of revenue????
Copy: 'Of the city’s 43 buildings, 27 will need roofs over the next 20 years, Olson said. On top of that, the city is legally obligated to replace HVAC units at all of its facilities — a cost of $360,500 this fiscal year alone.' End of copy.
I question, the 'legally obligated' part of this sentence. Remove the HVAC units and give them window fans. Seventy or eighty years ago, offices such as city offices were not equipped with HVAC, they used oscillating fans. Lets face it, you can't have your cake and eat it too.
Start repairing the 43 buildings, 27 of them will need roofs so start a program that goes from the worst to the best and build into the budget a repair program that will complete this function in the best allotted time. Forget the roads and bridge as this program isn't funded in part to the maximum work involved. The roads and bridges is not what I would consider to be one that maximizes a maximum number of individuals, the houses aren't even built yet.
Lets face it, this city council hasn't been very serious about 'working for the good of this city' as they have 'other' things on their minds. This should stop, work for the good of this city and nothing else.
This has been the personal opinion of this writer and nothing shall be used, in context or without or changed in any way without first notifying, and receiving explicit approval from this writer.
One of the 4.42 % who voted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.