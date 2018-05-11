The Killeen City Council is expected to swear in newcomer Hugh “Butch” Menking and three incumbents Tuesday during a special meeting at City Hall.
On May 5, Councilman Juan Rivera, Councilman Gregory Johnson and Menking were elected to three at-large seats on the council from a group of 12 candidates. Mayor Jose Segarra won re-election to his seat over four challengers in a landslide, securing 59 percent of the electorate.
Menking, a financial planner and former Killeens school district board member, will take over the seat left vacant by Councilman Jonathan Okray, who is terming off the council after six years.
Menking said May 5 he was excited to take his place on the council and was honored by voters choosing him for the role.
“It’s a humbling experience when you’re out there, and I’m looking forward to getting to work,” Menking said. “I campaigned on public safety, getting our financial footing set and infrastructure. I’m ready to get started.”
Johnson will take over in his second term on the council after reining in the most votes in the council race May 5, with 18.8 percent of the electorate. Rivera, entering his fifth non-consecutive term on the council, finished third in voting with 12.1 percent of the electorate.
The swearing-in ceremony will follow a canvass of the election at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
On Tuesday, the council will also hold a workshop session after its special meeting, with council protocol policy at the top of the docket.
The protocol policy package, last delayed by the council in late February, will act as a single-source document for meeting and committee appointment protocol, largely borrowed from Roberts’ Rules of Order.
The policy will incorporate the council’s established rules of conduct as well as formalize the committee-forming process and require council members to sign ethics agreements.
The council will also hold a new prioritization session for council discussion.
The last time the council set its discussion schedule was in mid-January, when council members reached a consensus that Killeen school district road infrastructure, a school district joint meeting and council protocol were the most pressing tasks.
Those topics could remain the top issues after voters approved two Killeen school district bond propositions totaling $426 million for the construction of a new high school and a number of other capital improvements.
In particular, the city will face needed upgrades along Chaparral, Featherline and East Trimmier roads to accommodate new traffic at the planned school near the intersection of Chaparral and Featherline, which is expected to go online in 2022.
The council flirted with the possibility of issuing a $30 million bond of its own to pay for those improvements but decided to delay that decision until after the May 5 election.
The council’s workshop will immediately follow the special meeting at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Ave. C.
