An updated Killeen City Council chambers with a price tag of $277,407 is one vote away from reality.
The council will vote on a contract with Mitchell Construction at its regular meeting Tuesday to upgrade its aging chambers, including plans to use the space for both meetings and workshops.
The council currently conducts its nonvoting workshops in the Utilities Collection Building across the street from City Hall.
On April 26, the city posted bid applications online for the project, which the council budgeted a total of $496,028 in the fiscal year 2018 budget. Of that total, $300,000 will come from Public, Educational or Governmental funds, which are paid by cable providers as a requirement for their state franchise.
The city’s plans for the chambers include accommodations for meetings, workshops and executive sessions at the current facility at City Hall. The redesign would also include new electrical wiring, HVAC, sound, lighting, and cosmetic improvements to include carpet, upholstery, paint and window shades.
According to a council presentation posted online, the city has proposed re-posting the portion of the bid dedicated to upgrading the chamber’s video technology due to a wide price range of bids submitted.
The city recommended seeking bidders on the video upgrades through a Request for Proposals, which will allow bidders to tailor the equipment to the meeting space. That RFP would be posted at a later date.
The current council chambers were constructed in 1995, according to the city, and have had no significant improvements since construction.
In September 2016, the city commissioned an engineering study that found the City Hall building needed $1.87 million in repairs to be completely usable. City Hall, which was formerly an elementary school, was built in 1923.
Following the report, the city floated a number of possibilities for the building, including moving City Hall functions wholesale to the Killeen Arts and Activities Center at 801 N. Fourth St.
In the meantime, the city moved personnel and records from the third floor of City Hall, which is directly above the council chambers.
In other business, the council will vote on rezoning a planned Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park to allow for alcohol sales.
The under-construction facility at 2102 Jennifer Drive will include a number of activities, including climbing walls and a ropes course.
The council’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
