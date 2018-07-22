The Killeen City Council will vote on approving its five-year capital improvements program at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The plan, which outlines upcoming infrastructure projects and their funding sources, must be approved by the council every fiscal year, according to the council’s governing policy.
As part of its improvements program, the city’s only major road project scheduled for funding in fiscal 2019 is the extension of Rosewood Drive to Chaparral Road at a cost of $3.56 million. More than $2.8 million of that cost will be reimbursed through federal funding.
Two city facility improvements are scheduled for funding in fiscal 2019 — one of them a long time coming for seniors.
The Bob Gilmore Senior Center at 2205 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. will see two phases of renovations paid for by federal Community Development Block Grant funding. The renovations will include accessibility upgrades, Americans with Disability Act compliance in the facility’s restrooms and upgrades to the kitchen.
The city also plans to construct an emergency operations center at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center at 801 N. Fourth St. The city currently does not a center for operations in the event of a major disaster.
For drainage, the city has proposed an $8 million bond to pay for improvements outlined in the city’s 2012 Drainage Master Plan. Killeen Director of Public Works David Olson said discussion on the bond could be delayed until next year.
Unlike general obligation bonds, which are paid back through property tax revenue and require voter approval, a drainage bond would be paid back through utility fees and would require only council approval.
The same idea is being floated for a water-sewer bond that would replace 2013 bond funds that are expected to be spent in fiscal 2019.
The city has not said how large a new water-sewer bond would be, but a preliminary capital improvement schedule shows the possible bond covering around $4 million in expenditures annually through fiscal 2023.
Because the 2013 bond is paid back through utility fees, a new bond would not necessarily raise Killeen water-sewer rates obligated for debt servicing.
In other business, the council will consider a $263,532 contract for pavement marking services with DIJ Construction.
The contract includes lane and turn markings for 12 segments of road, including sections of Westcliff Road, Elms Road, Robinett Road, Twin Creek Drive, Lake Road, Florence Road, Bacon Ranch Road and Little Nolan Road.
The council’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
