The Killeen City Council will vote on an ordinance amendment at its regular meeting Tuesday to keep semitrucks from parking within a 500-foot boundary around residential neighborhoods.
The council will consider amending the city’s current parking ordinance to prevent the parking of 1-ton or heavier trucks within 500 feet of parcels of land zoned residential.
The amendment was proposed after the city reviewed its noise abatement policy, according to a council memorandum.
Under the city’s current ordinance, trucks of that size are prevented from parking on streets adjacent to residential-zoned parcels, creating a patchwork of parking spaces for truck drivers close to neighborhoods.
According to a map presented to the council Tuesday, the amended ordinance would prevent trucks from parking throughout the vast majority of the city with strips of available parking on State Highway 195, Interstate 14 and Clear Creek Road.
If the ordinance is amended Tuesday, there would be a 30-day grace period for truck drivers to follow the new parking rules, according to Killeen police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble.
The council previously considered amending the ordinance to keep semitrucks outside of a 1,000-foot boundary around residential neighborhoods but decided to cut that barrier in half to allow space for parking along the city’s highways.
Other business
The council will receive a briefing on a drop in violent crime rates during the first three months of 2018.
According to Killeen Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble, the department recorded 46 violent incidents in February — the lowest amount since at least January 2016.
The next lowest month during that period was March 2016, with 51 reported incidents.
Violent crime incidents on the whole were down 36 percent from December to February in comparison to the same period in 2016-17, Kimble said.
Violent crimes include murder, rape, aggravated assault and robbery. Nonviolent crimes the department highlighted in its presentation were burglaries, auto theft and larceny.
Kimble told the council Tuesday the department’s winning combination was a commitment to using statistics, achieving greater operational efficiency, and pursuing state and federal partnerships to go after repeat offenders and hardened criminals.
“We are using creative ways to get violent people out of this community,” he said.
The council’s regular meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
The council will also consider a $68,403 contract with CivicPlus for a redesign of the city’s website and the development of a mobile app. The funds for the website renovations are allocated in the FY 2018 budget.
