The push to outsource the city of Killeen's solid waste enterprise is dead -- at least for now.
In a surprise consensus vote, the Killeen City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesdaqy to halt the Request for Proposals process to go private with the city's 87 employee, $18 million residential and commercial solid waste enterprise.
In what is becoming a consistent thread, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick and council members Debbie Nash-King, Jonathan Okray and Juan Rivera voted to halt the process to applause from the audience.
The consensus ends nearly two years of back-and-forth discussion over the outsourcing.
Such is life at Killeen City Council workshops, where business long worked on by city staff can be ended in the blink of an eye. Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said the council would not need to vote to formally reject the proposals.
This story is ongoing.
(1) comment
Thanks for the update, but what is Tuesdaqy is that a new day of the week?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.