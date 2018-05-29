The Killeen City Council will not meet at its regular time today.
According to tradition, the council does not meet on the fifth Tuesday of the month unless a special workshop or meeting is called.
Last week, the council preliminarily set a special workshop session for today to further discuss a council protocol policy, but the meeting was cancelled due to predicted council member absences.
On May 22, the council engaged in a multi-hour discussion on the protocol policy, which would provide a framework for council discussion and voting rules.
The council will next meet for a workshop session at 5 p.m. June 5.
