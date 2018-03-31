The Killeen City Council will consider whether to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual “Fill the Boot” campaign at its Tuesday night workshop.
City attorney Kathy Davis wrote a memo about the Killeen Professional Fire Fighters’ Association’s participation in past campaigns, emphasizing that only off-duty city personnel are allowed to participate in any charitable activity without a finding of a clear public purpose by the City Council.
Whether that public purpose exists will be the point of the council’s discussion.
A presentation on crime statistics covering 2016 to present and emphasizing incidents between October 2017 and March 2018 will be given at the workshop.
Another presentation dealing with a traffic impact analysis is on the council’s workshop agenda, hoping to answer the question of who is responsible for paying for the infrastructure necessary for the city’s growth.
An interlocal agreement that supports the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant 2018 award to Bell County for security upgrades to Robert Gray Army Airfield will be discussed. The project would have no financial impact on the city of Killeen.
Large-truck parking in residential areas of Killeen is another topic for discussion at the workshop.
The council will also discuss approving Change Order 19 with McLean Construction Inc. for the Trimmier Road Widening Project, which would reduce the total cost of the project by nearly $305,000. With all the change orders calculated, the total cost of the construction would be $7,364,140.86.
The workshop will begin at 5 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Utility Collections building, 210 W. Avenue C.
