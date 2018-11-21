It was standing room only Tuesday evening as close to 60 residents gathered for a town hall forum hosted by Killeen Councilman Gregory Johnson on a controversial street maintenance fee currently up for council deliberation.
“I was impressed by the number of citizens that came out to take the step forward towards becoming more informed,” Johnson said. “The citizens have a continued responsibility to guide elected officials, and I hope it’s not their last time, but their first to come out.”
On Nov. 13, the council took a consensus vote to direct the city staff to draft a formal ordinance putting into law a street maintenance fee that would generate $1.6 million annually to address the declining condition of city roadways which the city has said it does not have the money to fix.
In favor were council members Butch Menking, Juan Rivera, Shirley Fleming and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick. Opposed were Debbie Nash-King and Steve Harris.
Johnson was out of state on business Nov. 13 and not present for the consensus vote, but he spoke in opposition of the fee during Tuesday’s forum.
Kilpatrick also attended the Tuesday forum at Village United in order to present the pro side of the debate.
The fee would cost a single-family home $1.71 per month. Businesses, churches and schools would pay more, based on their square footage and amount of traffic they generated.
For example, a 20,000-square-foot supermarket would be charged upwards of $166.90 per month.
Johnson said he was opposed to immediately turning to residents for the money needed.
“The fee would be a short-term fix,” Johnson said Tuesday. “We need long-term fixes such as economic development, relief for state-funded mandates, and smarter government.
The city has to learn to live within its means. Going back to the taxpayers should be a last resort.”
Kilpatrick spoke in favor of the proposed fee, saying that it needs to go in to a fenced fund, meaning it could not legally be used for other purposes.
He cited a $4 million shortfall when it comes to city-funded street maintenance over the past seven years, which he attributed to the funding remaining part of the general fund which also funds various other items such as ambulances and repairs to city buildings.
“We need a long-term fix,” Kilpatrick said.
“We are always going to have streets. If we keep the money for street maintenance in the general fund, it’s going to keep competing with everything else. We need to set aside money specifically to fix our streets.”
Both councilmen agreed that something needs to be done, and that street maintenance needs to be a priority.
The city staff is drafting an ordinance and the council is expected to take a final vote on the fee within the next two months.
