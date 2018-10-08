About a half-dozen Killeen residents were in attendance as Killeen Councilman Steve Harris opened a town hall Q&A on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas on Monday night.
Harris organized the event in the Bernie Beck Conference Room inside Founder’s Hall as a way for residents to voice concerns and ask questions about the condition of subdivisions and traffic around Bunny Trail in Killeen.
“The goal of the meeting tonight is to answer a lot of questions various residents have had concerning certain neighborhoods in Killeen, specifically the ones on Bunny Trail,” said Harris, whose District 4 includes the Bunny Trail area. “Every question asked will benefit the community in some way.”
Harris assembled a panel of city and police officials to answer questions raised at the meeting.
City engineer Danielle Singh and assistant director of public works Jeff Reynolds represented the city on the panel, with Assistant Police Chief Margaret Young representing the police department.
Many of the questions asked at the forum addressed public concern about traffic congestion along Bunny Trail, specifically how it is caused in part by two schools in the vicinity — Haynes Elementary School and Roy J. Smith Middle School.
At a City Council meeting earlier this year, residents said early morning traffic at the schools created hours-long backups for residents attempting to leave the subdivision.
At Monday’s meeting, residents were still wondering what plans the city may have to alleviate traffic concerns.
“What are the future plans on helping citizens get in and out (of the area) better?” resident Araceli Cook asked.
“We will continue to work with the (subdivision) developer to get Mohawk Drive to connect to Bunny Trail,” Singh said. “We will be looking at the area as a whole to pinpoint areas that may need to be addressed.”
According to Killeen’s 2015 Transportation Capital Improvements Program, Mohawk Drive was envisioned to act as a new east-west corridor between Clear Creek Road and State Highway 195 and help relieve pressure on southwest Killeen as residential development in that area continues.
As a result of public concern about increased traffic adding to road congestion on Bunny Trail, plans for a 179-home subdivision on Bunny Trail were indefinitely postponed at a recent council meeting to allow Killeen staff to negotiate with the land’s developer for road improvements.
The new subdivision — named Goodnight Ranch Phase 14 — would generate 1,790 vehicle trips per day at full build-out, according to city figures.
Residents at Monday’s town hall meeting said leaving the Bunny Trail area in the morning during the school year already takes anywhere between 20 and 30 minutes due to the lack of roads leading in and out of the area.
Herald staff writer Kyle Blankenship contributed to this report.
