Through his Facebook page Councilman Gregory Johnson announced he will not seek reelection next year.
"Johnson plans to finish out his second term in office which ends May 2020 and will make a formal announcement in the coming days of future plans to continue serving his community in a different capacity," the post said.
Johnson, 37, served in roles in several organizations including Killeen Housing Authority, Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, Central Texas Council of Governments, Development District of Central Texas and the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
In a phone call to the Herald on Wednesday, Johnson said he will make his official announcement of his next venture in the "next coming days."
