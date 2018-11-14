As the Killeen City Council moved ahead on a controversial fee to address the city’s crumbling streets Tuesday, one of the initiative’s biggest detractors — Councilman Gregory Johnson — was conspicuously absent.
At a workshop Tuesday, the council moved 4-2 to draft an ordinance authorizing a street maintenance fee that will raise $1.6 million per year for road repairs through residential and commercial water bills.
Johnson, who has frequently spoken out against the fee — calling it effectively a new tax — was not in attendance Tuesday and did not announce the reason for his absence to Mayor Jose Segarra, the presiding officer of the council.
“I haven’t heard from him on why he wasn’t there,” Segarra said Wednesday.
Segarra also said Johnson did not provide a reason for his absence during a quarterly performance appraisal for City Manager Ron Olson on Nov. 7.
Johnson could not be reached by email or phone Wednesday.
On his personal Facebook page, Johnson said he arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday for the National Apartment Association Annual Business and Assembly of Delegates meeting.
Meanwhile, Johnson commented on the outcome of Tuesday’s vote on his official page, saying he was “saddened” by the decision and reminding voters that council members Shirley Fleming, Debbie Nash-King, Jim Kilpatrick and Steve Harris were up for election in May.
Fleming, Kilpatrick and council members Juan Rivera and Hugh “Butch” Menking moved to draft the fee.
“We’ll get them in May,” Johnson said in a reply on his page, not specifically targeting any council member. “Election for district seats are up then. I’ll be out in full force.”
Johnson has previously said he is in favor of finding cuts within the city’s current budget to allocate toward street repairs, including slicing the city’s contribution to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, which receives more than $338,000 per year from the city’s general fund and water-sewer fund.
Even after eliminating the contribution, the city would still need to find around $1.4 million in additional expense cuts to match the amount the fee will raise each year for road repairs.
According to the Killeen City Charter, the only stipulation on member attendance is that any council member that has three consecutive unexcused absences must forfeit their office, Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said.
Segarra said Wednesday he reached out to City Attorney Kathy Davis on possible penalties for Johnson’s absences.
