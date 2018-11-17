Killeen Councilman Gregory Johnson will sponsor a community forum Tuesday on a controversial street maintenance fee that was moved forward by council consensus this week.
On Tuesday, the council moved 4-2 to go ahead with a $1.6 million street maintenance fee aimed at addressing the city’s ailing roads on the backs of residents and businesses. The council is expected to make a final vote on the fee within the next two months.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Village United at 324 E. Avenue D in downtown Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.