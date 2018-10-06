A community forum coordinated by Killeen Councilman Steve Harris will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, according to a press release.
The school is located at 5901, 1001 Leadership Place The forum will be inside the Bernie Beck Room of Founders Hall.
The forum will be in Q&A format. Residents will have the opportunity to ask representatives from public works, police, and the planning division questions pertaining to traffic congestion and safety around Alamocitos Street, Bunny Trail and Mohawk Road.
“We have a chance for the masses instead of just the few to get their questions answered firsthand,” Harris said in the release.
Parking passes are required. They can be downloaded from Harris’ Facebook page, then printed.
