Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming was in church one day when she saw a woman holding up a tatami-like, Japanese-style mat; the woman explained it was a “sleeping mat” she had made for the homeless.
The sleeping mat, made completely from plastic shopping bags one would get from H-E-B or Walmart, forms a protective layer between a body and hot or freezing pavement, and costs nothing except for time and a lot of work … and a lot of bags; it takes anywhere from 700 to 800 bags to make one mat.
“My goal is to make six large ones before the end of June,” Fleming said.
For the mats, after collecting the donated bags from various churches and community members, they must all first be sorted by color, then size, then the handles and bottoms cut off. Next, the bags are cut into roughly 2-inch strips, which are tied together at each end, and rolled into balls which will then be crocheted into a mat.
In addition to the sleeping mats, Fleming is also making special bags from donated T-shirts that the homeless will be able to use to put non-perishable food into.
Ultimately, this will be a three-church project that will benefit the homeless of both Killeen and Austin.
It is only with the help of volunteers that this will be achieved. Fleming opened her home last week to volunteers who helped build the sleeping mats.
Some of those volunteers were: JoAnn Foster of Killeen, who brought her son, 8-year-old Ronreco, who was busy sorting bags; Iris Burns of Killeen, who brought Leonard Lander, a retired military veteran from Dallas, who was busy with bags and shirts; Barbara Garrett, president of both the Killeen Lions Club and the Texas Democratic Women, who was there knotting the bags and rolling them into balls, as did Bill Mackey; and even Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown lent a hand with the bags.
“I really appreciate my volunteers,” Fleming said.
They appreciate her, too. Garrett said.
“Shirley does a lot of this on her own…she is not (only) a city councilwoman for District 1, she is a city councilwoman for everybody,” Garrett said.
“The most wonderful thing you can do is give back to your community. I get such joy.” Fleming said. “I wish more churches would do this with us.”
For information aboutwhere to donate your grocery bags or T-shirts, or how to volunteer, contact Fleming at 254-392-2719.
