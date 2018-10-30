A Killeen couple each pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of production of child pornography, according to officials of the U.S. Attorney's office in Waco on Tuesday.
Christopher Almaguer, 26, and his wife, Sarah Rashelle Almaguer, 27, of Killeen each face a mandatory minimum term of 15 years up to 30 years in federal prison on each count.
Appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske, the Almaguers admitted that in December 2017 they uploaded sexually explicit videos of themselves sexually assaulting children as young as 8 months old.
According to court records investigators compiled a list of approximately 25 potential minor child victims, ranging in age from infants to 14, from the Central Texas area, according to U.S. Attorney's office.
The Almaguers have remained in custody since their arrests by investigators with the Texas Office of Attorney General, Child Exploitation Unit, and special agents with the U.S. Secret Service in February 2018.
Sentencing has been scheduled before United States District Judge Alan D. Albright for Jan. 29, 2019.
This case was investigated by the Texas Office of the Attorney General, Criminal Investigations Division, Child Exploitation Unit, the U.S. Secret Service and the Killeen Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory S. Gloff is prosecuting this case on behalf of the Government. U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Paul Duran, and Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton were named as those announcing information about the case.
