CORPUS CHRISTI — The Killeen Daily Herald on Sunday was awarded Newspaper of the Year for its overall excellence in reporting, writing, photography and design.
Also Sunday, Deputy Managing Editor Dave Miller was named Star of Stars for opinion writing, competing head to head with writers from all sizes of newspapers in Texas.
The Herald won six additional awards Sunday, bringing the total to 17 honors presented Saturday and Sunday at the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors convention in Corpus Christi.
They other awards presented Sunday were:
- Freedom of Information: Second place, Kyle Blankenship; honorable mention, Angel Sierra, Jacqueline Dowland and Quinton Lilley.
- Community Service: Third place: Rose Fitzpatrick, Dave Miller, Angel Sierra
- Team effort: Honorable mention: David A. Bryant, Jacob Brooks, Jason Douglas, Rose Fitzpatrick, Artie Phillips, Josh Sullivan
- Star Designer of the Year: Honorable mention: Brad Kester
- Sports Photography: Honorable mention: Gabe Wolf
For Newspaper of the Year, all news sections of the newspaper were evaluated by judges who chose winners from newspapers of the circulation size groups. Judges give special attention to original enterprise, depth and breadth of coverage and ease of navigation.
The award for the Herald’s excellence in its circulation size was among honors presented Sunday at the Texas APME convention in Corpus Christi.
The Herald, which won the top honor in 2011 and 2013, is known locally for its in-depth reporting of local issues, investigative reports, photography, sports coverage, coverage of local events and striking designs, as well as its website, kdhnews.com, its political coverage at kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics and its events coverage at kdhevents.com.
The paper’s election coverage includes breaking news, exploration of issues, special sections and candidate forums.
Miller's work drew judges’ praise for its respectful tone and focus on local issues.
Judges commended Miller’s passion for civic life.
In the Community Service category, the Herald was honored for its coverage of Killeen’s finances and the quest for an audit.
For Team Effort, the paper followed the investigation of a training accident in which eight soldiers and a cadet died in a flood swollen creek.
For Freedom of Information, Reporter Kyle Blankenship requested a copy of a fatal shooting report and dashcam video from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Rangers into the Lyle Blanchard shooting Aug. 30, 2016.
Also, for Freedom of Information, Digital Producer Angel Sierra initiated and wrote stories about the reported beating of a motorist by a law enforcement officer in Lampasas County.
Sierra had some help with the request and picking up the video from fellow reporters Quinton Lilley and Jacqueline Dowland.
The Herald also received several awards on Saturday. Awards received include:
- Star Opinion Writer of the Year: Dave Miller
- Editorial Writing: First place, Dave Miller
- Photo Gallery: First place, Eric J. Shelton and Amy Proctor
- Star Investigative Report: Second place, Rose Fitzpatrick and Angel Sierra
- Star Investigative Report: Third place, Kyle Blankenship
- Feature Photography: Third place, Sergio Flores
- Video Under Two Minutes: Honorable mention, Gabe Wolf
- Specialty Reporting: Third place, Kyle Blankenship
- Business Reporting: Honorable mention, Kyle Blankenship
Staffers from the Herald’s sister paper, the Temple Daily Telegram, earned top honors as well.
Michael Miller was named Star Photographer of the Year, and sports editor Eric Drennan was honored as Star Sportswriter of the Year.
Also, the Telegram’s Joshua Weaver won first place for sports features and Telegram reporter Jacob Sanchez won first place for deadline writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.