The Killeen Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host its 30th annual Debutante Cotillion Ball at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marion J. &Alice W. Douse Community Center where they will present 12 graduating seniors to society. For 30 years the Killeen Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has sponsored an annual Debutante Program and Cotillion.
The chapter has given young ladies, in their senior year of high school, an opportunity to participate in workshops, community service events, educational field trips and more. The goal of the program is to enrich selected young ladies’ with knowledge and appreciation of leadership, scholarship, and volunteerism and to expand their cultural and social horizons.
“We successfully mentored 12 high school graduating seniors, in various aspects of their preparation for college, careers and adult life,” according to the sorority. “We look forward to honoring these balanced, polished, and well-rounded young ladies at their Cotillion Ball.”
This year’s debutantes are:
Miranda Anastasia Corbett, the daughter of Leander and Marisol Corbett. Miranda is a senior at Harker Heights High School. She plans to attend Navarro College in the fall and major in Agribusiness. Miranda aspires to pursue a career in Veterinary Medicine.
Keyonia Sade Daniels, the daughter of Teneshia Adams. Keyonia is a senior at Shoemaker High School. She plans to attend Texas Southern University in the fall and major in Criminal Justice. Keyonia aspires to pursue a career in Forensic Pathology.
Samantha Katrina Dreibelbis, the daughter of James Dreibelbis and KerryannHarris. Samantha is a senior at Harker Heights High School. She plans to attend Texas Southern University in the fall and major in Biology. Samantha aspires to pursue a career in Pediatrics.
Z’Yannia Atatie Dunn, the daughter of Nikiela Dunn. Z’Yannia is a senior in the inaugural class of Early College High School (and a sophomore at Central Texas College). She plans to attend Prairie View A&M University’s Medical Academy in the fall and major in Biology. Z’Yannia aspires to pursue a career in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
McKayla Elise Flowers, the daughter of Eric Flowers and Melinda Flowers. McKayla is a senior at Harker Heights High School. She plans to attend Texas Wesleyan University in the fall and major in Forensic Accounting and Business Administration. McKayla aspires to pursue a career in Accounting.
Ariana Monet Fuller, the daughter of Alfred and Aimee Fuller. Ariana is a senior in the inaugural class of Early College High School (and sophomore at Central Texas College). She plans to attend the University of Texas in San Antonio in the fall and major in Biology. Ariana aspires to pursue a career in Pediatrics.
Carmise Iyana Gilmore, the daughter of Charles and Lolita Gilmore. Carmise is a senior a Harker Heights High School. She plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall and major in Pre-Med Biology. Carmise aspires to pursue a career in Forensic Pathology.
Ivore Nicole Gladys Guyton, the daughter of Ebony Guyton. Ivore’ is a senior of the inaugural class of Early College High School (and a sophomore at Central Texas College). She plans to attend Prairie View A&M University in the fall and major in Nursing. Ivore’ aspires to pursue a career in Pediatrics.
Alecea Nicole Kinney, the daughter of Anthony and Angela Kinney. Alecea is a senior at Harker Heights High School. She plans to attend Full Sail University in the fall and major in Creative Writing/Script Writing. Alecea aspires to pursue a career in Entertainment.
Alana Kimbrea Sheppard, the daughter of Mark and Sibyl Sheppard. Alana is a senior at Harker Heights High School. She plans to attend Prairie View A&M University as a Regents Scholar in the fall and major in Mathematics. Alana aspires to pursue a career in Actuarial Science.
Tynasia Launye’ Thomas, the daughter of Michael and Della Parks. Tynasia is a senior at Ellison High School. She plans to attend Prairie View University in the fall and major in Kinesiology. Tynasia aspires to pursue a career in Physical Therapy.
Chloé Amia Weber, the daughter of Donald Weber and Georgette Trammel. Chloé is an early graduate from Robert M. Shoemaker High School and currently attends Central Texas College. She plans to obtain an Associate’s Degree from Central Texas College, transfer to Texas State University, and major in Biochemistry. Chloé aspires to pursue a career in Anesthesiology.
